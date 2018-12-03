” data-medium-file=”https://ronepraisebaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438644651511.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronepraisebaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438644651511.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all src=”https://ronepraisebaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438644651511.jpg?quality=80&strip=all alt=”Sheryl Sandberg Addresses U.S. Conference Of Mayors” width=”1024″ height=”683″ class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-96076″ /> Source: Paul Marotta / Getty

Mayor Catherine Pugh and the Office of Public Affairs are hosting their annual Holiday Open House and Tree Lighting, Monday, December 3 at 5:30pm. The event takes place at 100 Holliday Street, with performances by Stellar Award Winner and the Sound of Praise’s Own Maurette Brown Clark, The Voice Semi-finalist Davon Fleming and R&B Artist Qui Qui Davis Martin. Light refreshments, photo ops and more are available for this event that is free and open to the public.

Mayor Catherine Pugh Hosts Holiday Open House And Tree Lighting was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

