Mayor Catherine Pugh Hosts Holiday Open House And Tree Lighting

Source: Paul Marotta / Getty

Mayor Catherine Pugh and the Office of Public Affairs are hosting their annual Holiday Open House and Tree Lighting, Monday, December 3 at 5:30pm. The event takes place at 100 Holliday Street, with performances by Stellar Award Winner and the Sound of Praise’s Own Maurette Brown Clark, The Voice Semi-finalist Davon Fleming and R&B Artist Qui Qui Davis Martin. Light refreshments, photo ops and more are available for this event that is free and open to the public.

    

    

