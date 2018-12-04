Kanye West Slammed For Texting During ‘The Cher Show’ & Later Apologizes

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian were in New York Monday night (Dec. 3) to take in The Cher Show on Broadway, but Yeezy wasn’t as attentive as he could have been. One of the actors in the show called out West on Twitter, to which the rapper responded with kindness and an apology.

Page Six reports:

An actor in “The Cher Show” ripped Kanye West on Monday night, chiding the rapper for staring at his cellphone during a performance.

Jarrod Spector — who plays Cher‘s former husband and musical companion Sonny Bono in the Broadway musical — tweeted at the “Yeezus” star after the show’s debut.

“Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow!” Spector wrote.

“If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

The show opened at the Neil Simon Theater. Three actresses — Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond — depict the singing sensation.

The outlet added that West apologized via Twitter shortly after Spector’s missive.

please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece,” Yeezy wrote.

the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing “I got you babe”

please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece. — ye (@kanyewest) December 4, 2018

Photo: WENN

