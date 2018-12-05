Jazzy Report: Apple Wants To Monitor Your Sleep

Apple is reportedly working on an iSheet. Yes, they’ve added another i product to their list! This one is exactly what it sounds like, it’s a smart sheet. It will reportedly be able to monitor your sleep, including heart rate, breathing rate and temperature. It’ll be equipped with a camera, just in case you want to watch a recording of yourself sleeping.

