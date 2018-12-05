DL’s Top 10 Signs Your Man Is Wasting Your Time

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 12.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Can you tell if a man is wasting your time? Sometimes it can be difficult to figure out if someone’s intentions are pure or if they’re just playing around. Here are ten ways that may help you figure out if he’s wasting your time or not. If the initial conversation is full of sexual advances, odds are that’s the only thing on his mind. Listen to the audio above for the full list!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DL’s Top 10 Signs Your Man Is Wasting Your Time was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
With Brian Kemp Gone, Georgia Holds Runoff Elections…

Georgia elected Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger as its new secretary of state.
12.06.18
Remembering The Politics Of Fred Hampton’s Killing 49…

On December 4, 1969, Fred Hampton—21-year-old chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party (BPP)—was murdered by Chicago police…
12.05.18
‘You’re A Coward!’ Dad Says EJ Bradford’s Autopsy…

A private autopsy of the 21-year-old EJ Bradford revealed that Alabama police shot him three times from behind.
12.04.18
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Guts Open Sarah Huckabee Sanders And…

The Bronx native had time today.
12.04.18
HBO’s Sandra Bland Documentary Proves Her Spirit Is…

"What this film seeks to do is humanize Sandy as a person. I think that we achieved that very well,"…
12.04.18
Alabama Officials Pledge Silence In EJ Bradford’s Police…

The Rev. Jesse Jackson demanded release of police body camera video.
12.04.18
3 Florida Cops Kill Black Mental Patient Who…

Jarvis Randall is the latest in a list of mentally ill African-American men killed by police.
12.04.18
GM Workers In Area That Went For Trump…

These voters are loyal.
12.04.18
“Power” Star Rotimi Will Receive The “Generation Next”…

Power star Rotimi will receive the “Generation Next” award at this Sunday’s Urban One Honors at The Anthem in Washington,…
12.03.18
Black Republican Mia Love Admits There’s ‘No Home’…

Black Republican Rep. Mia Love lashed out at the President Trump-dominated GOP for its hostility toward minorities and women.
12.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close