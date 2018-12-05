CLOSE
Celebes Gather In Atlanta For Preview Of New Entertainment Network Cleo TV

Sister Circle Co-Host Rashan Ali, TV One General Manager Michelle Rice, Sister Circle Co-Hosts Syleena Johnson and Trina Braxton, and CLEO TV Host/Personality Tai Beauchamp at the CLEO TV preview celebration in Atlanta on November 29.

Photo Credit: Marcus Ingram, Courtesy of TV One

ATLANTA, GA – December 4, 2018 – Celebrities, influencers, advertisers and TV executives turned out for TV One‘s private event held in Atlanta to celebrate and introduce new entertainment network, CLEO TV on Thursday, November 29. Derived from the name Cleopatra, CLEO TV is an aspirational lifestyle and entertainment network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. The network promises a unique and diverse lineup of short and long-form programming that reflects the multifaceted interests of this generation.  With a bold, fearless and fresh take, CLEO TV gives multicultural young women a destination for content centered around travel, home design, relationships, finances, cooking, talk shows, movies, docu-series, sitcoms and much more.  CLEO TV will be broadly distributed on Comcast Xfinity beginning January 19, 2019, with additional affiliate distribution agreements to be announced in the coming months.

 

TV One Executives in attendance at the event included General Manager Michelle Rice, EVP of Ad Sales and Marketing Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay, SVP Marketing Lori Hall, and SVP Public Relations Tosha Whitten-Griggs. CURLS Beauty Brands Founder Mahisha Dellinger, a CLEO TV launch advertiser, was also present.

 

VIPs in attendance at the event included Chef Jernard Wells (CLEO TV Co-Host, New Soul Kitchen), Tai Beauchamp (CLEO TV Host/Personality), “Sister Circle” co-hosts Syleena JohnsonTrina BraxtonRashan Ali and Demetria McKinney (Saints & Sinners, Bobbi Kristina).

For more information on CLEO TV, visit CLEO TV’s YouTube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.mycleo.tv. Viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on TV One’s TwitterInstagram and Facebook (@mycleotv) using the hashtag #CLEOTV.

 

PHOTOS FROM THE CLEO TV ATLANTA CELEBRATION EVENT

(Photo Credit: Marcus Ingram, Courtesy of TV One)

 

Cleo TV Launch Party

Source: Cleo TV / Radio One

Cleo TV Launch Party

Source: Cleo TV / Radio One

Cleo TV Launch Party

Source: Cleo TV / Radio One

Cleo TV Launch Party

Source: Cleo TV / Radio One

Cleo TV Launch Party

Source: Cleo TV / Radio One

ABOUT CLEO TV

Launching in January 2019, CLEO TV is a lifestyle and entertainment network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. Derived from the name Cleopatra, one of the most powerful, trendsetting, rule-breaking and iconic women in history, CLEO TV will offer quality content that defies negative and cultural stereotypes of today’s modern women. The network promises a unique and diverse offering of short-form and long-form content including travel, home design, cooking, talk shows, movies, docu-series, sitcoms and much more. CLEO TV is fully owned by TV One, LLC, a brand of Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK, www.urban1.com], the largest African-American owned multi-media company primarily targeting Black and urban audiences. CLEO TV will join the roster of Urban One, Inc.’s brands including TV One, Radio One, Reach Media, iOne Digital, One Solution and R1 Digital. Visit  www.mycleo.tv for more information.

 

