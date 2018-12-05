CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lauryn Hill Finally Showed Up On Time For Her Concert, Sort Of

20 minutes isn't too shabby for L-Boogie nowadays.

Leave a comment

Source: STERLING HEIGHTS, MI – SEPTEMBER 08: Ms. Lauryn Hill performs in support of the Powernomics Tour at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on September 8, 2017 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) Uploaded By Godspeed

It looks like there is some hope for Lauryn Hill. She reportedly was in a much better place for a recent concert.

According to Page Six the Fugees songstress pleased fans during a stop of her Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th-anniversary tour. Hill apparently was only fashionably late to her London concert at the O2 Arena on Monday. Reporter for British periodical The Independent Roison Connor wrote “‘She’s on time!’ A ripple of excitement has just gone through the O2 Arena. The lights have dimmed, and Lauryn Hill is as about as ‘on time’ as she’ll ever be – just 20 minutes late.”

Apart from being somewhat punctual her rendition of her classic album was well received by ticket goers. Connor penned that “the former Fugees member’s free-jazz approach to the live set is often scattershot, but it makes the set feel loose and relaxed rather than messy.”

The improved showing came to her fans and the public alike as a pleasant surprise. Over the last five or so years Hill has built a reputation for starting her sets very late, upwards to almost two hours behind schedule. Additionally the rumor is that since she was sued by the album’s ghost producers and lost in 2001 she is not allowed to perform original songs. Thus Ms. Hill has been playing renditions that ticket goers claimed sound nothing like the versions they grew up to.

She has about 20 shows left in the tour, let’s see if she can keep it together.

Photo: Johnny Louis / WENN.com

Lauryn Hill Finally Showed Up On Time For Her Concert, Sort Of was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
With Brian Kemp Gone, Georgia Holds Runoff Elections…

Georgia elected Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger as its new secretary of state.
12.06.18
Remembering The Politics Of Fred Hampton’s Killing 49…

On December 4, 1969, Fred Hampton—21-year-old chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party (BPP)—was murdered by Chicago police…
12.05.18
‘You’re A Coward!’ Dad Says EJ Bradford’s Autopsy…

A private autopsy of the 21-year-old EJ Bradford revealed that Alabama police shot him three times from behind.
12.04.18
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Guts Open Sarah Huckabee Sanders And…

The Bronx native had time today.
12.04.18
HBO’s Sandra Bland Documentary Proves Her Spirit Is…

"What this film seeks to do is humanize Sandy as a person. I think that we achieved that very well,"…
12.04.18
Alabama Officials Pledge Silence In EJ Bradford’s Police…

The Rev. Jesse Jackson demanded release of police body camera video.
12.04.18
3 Florida Cops Kill Black Mental Patient Who…

Jarvis Randall is the latest in a list of mentally ill African-American men killed by police.
12.04.18
GM Workers In Area That Went For Trump…

These voters are loyal.
12.04.18
“Power” Star Rotimi Will Receive The “Generation Next”…

Power star Rotimi will receive the “Generation Next” award at this Sunday’s Urban One Honors at The Anthem in Washington,…
12.03.18
Black Republican Mia Love Admits There’s ‘No Home’…

Black Republican Rep. Mia Love lashed out at the President Trump-dominated GOP for its hostility toward minorities and women.
12.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close