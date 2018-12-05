CLOSE
Wu-Tang Clan Bring Shaolin To The NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Stage [VIDEO]

The veteran Hip-Hop collective shows and proves that the Wu-Tang Killer Bees are still swarming.

The mighty Wu-Tang Clan is continuing to take its victory lap after a year of celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). In a recent stop to the NPR studios, the veteran collective brought a bit of Shaolin to the Tiny Desk stage.

From NPR:

The Wu-Tang Clan gathered at the Tiny Desk to commemorate the 25 years since the release of the group’s landmark album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). With more than 60 albums between the various members, The Clan’s combined discography left them spoiled for choice when it came to narrowing down the set list for their performance. The result was an extended, 20-minute medley of songs from across the group’s iconic catalog.

The retrospective mashup of Wu classics started with the posse cut “Triumph.” Backed by strings (The Green Project), the performance morphed into an old-school cipher as Raekwon, Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna traded verses with Masta Killa and U-God. Young Dirty Bastard, son of original member Ol’ Dirty Bastard, provided a spark of energy reminiscent of his father.

Watch the Wu-Tang Clan on NPR’s Tiny Desk below.

