The Best Social Media Comments From The Awkward President’s Reunion At Bush’s Funeral

Have you ever had to be somewhere with a group of people you couldn’t stand? Of course you have. But did you have to do it with a million plus people watching, parsing your every facial expression?

Well, that was the case for the living presidents and their first ladies, who all attended George H.W. Bush’s funeral in Washington, D.C. today.

While most of the living presidents club of George Bush, Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton seem friendly at events when they have to be together, none of them like President Trump or seem to have much of a relationship with Melania Trump.

Yet all of them had to sit together at Bush’s funeral today and social media enjoyed it to the fullest. It was real-life reality TV drama.

Here are the funniest reactions to the most awkward pairing of people since maybe Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

First, the Obamas showed grace and the Clintons paid the Trumps dust.

Donald Trump and Barack Obama shake hands as they join world leaders and past presidents for #GeorgeHWBushFuneral Latest: https://t.co/P4J7kkvlQ6 pic.twitter.com/pHsAIu66Nb — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 5, 2018

And despite the seriousness of the day, George Bush found time to give his buddy (crush) a treat.

A sweet moment on a sad day. George W. Bush slipped Michelle Obama a piece of candy during #GeorgeHWBushFuneral, and the Obamas’ reactions were everything. pic.twitter.com/rpCj3A3si1 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 5, 2018

Their expressions speak volumes.

“Lord give us the strength not to put hands on Trump and Melania.” #GeorgeHWBushFuneral pic.twitter.com/EIb9Mv5N5H — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) December 5, 2018

Raise your hand if you’ve been there.

Reason #345789 why Michelle Obama is our forever FLOTUS

Ha! But so valid.

When you step over the bully to say hi to your high school crush. #GeorgeHWBushFuneral pic.twitter.com/XQsNeilZFR — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) December 5, 2018

Some people just know how to kill a vibe.

LMAO especially at Jimmy Carter…

C’mon lip readers do your thing!

I AM NOT CRYING. YOU ARE. Miss them so much! #GeorgeHWBushFuneral pic.twitter.com/7opy7DlcEf — Angie (@angiedam2) December 5, 2018

SMH.

