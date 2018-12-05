TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

‘Target Teresa’ Caught On Camera Harassing Black Shoppers [Video]

Leave a comment

On today’s episode of white folks don’t know how to mind their business, a white woman in a Tennessee Target store was caught on camera harassing a group of Black women. The woman, who the internet has called “Target Teresa” was recorded telling the Black shoppers that they “don’t belong here” and accusing them of inappropriately talking about sex in public.

“You were talking about sex in public. Are you having sex in public because that’s what you screamed out loud,” the woman says in since-deleted footage posted to Facebook on Friday.

The women whom “Target Teresa” was harassing tried to explain that they made a reference about jazz legend Eartha Kitt’s character in the 1992 comedy “Boomerang,” and even turn their backs to her to try and disengage.

But she wasn’t having it. “I didn’t realize talking about sex in public was normal. I know you’re trained on lying. You’re perfect for the court system because you’re all trained liars,” she continued.

During the altercation caught on tape, “Target Teresa” also says that she knows the women were “abusive.”

One of the women in the group, who didn’t want to be identified, told Yahoo Lifestyle she was “confused” by the whole incident.

“My cousin and I were visiting my best friend from out of state and we stopped by Target to buy a phone charger,” she said. “I told my friend to try on a hat that looked like something Eartha Kitt’s character would wear in the film and she said no because her character had sex with a younger man.”

Then “Target Teresa” popped her head over the accessories display.

“She told us, ‘You shouldn’t be talking about sex,’” the woman told the outlet. “We were confused, then, she came around the corner with her shopping cart and started ranting, ‘You don’t belong here’ and calling our conversation inappropriate.”

The footage on Facebook has been deleted but it’s been reposted and shared on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube as the latest in a long series of videos posted to social media showing white women like “BBQ Becky,” “Permit Patty,” “Cornerstore Caroline” not minding their own business and confronting Black people for no reason.

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

13 photos Launch gallery

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Continue reading The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

‘Target Teresa’ Caught On Camera Harassing Black Shoppers [Video] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
With Brian Kemp Gone, Georgia Holds Runoff Elections…

Georgia elected Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger as its new secretary of state.
12.06.18
Remembering The Politics Of Fred Hampton’s Killing 49…

On December 4, 1969, Fred Hampton—21-year-old chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party (BPP)—was murdered by Chicago police…
12.05.18
‘You’re A Coward!’ Dad Says EJ Bradford’s Autopsy…

A private autopsy of the 21-year-old EJ Bradford revealed that Alabama police shot him three times from behind.
12.04.18
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Guts Open Sarah Huckabee Sanders And…

The Bronx native had time today.
12.04.18
HBO’s Sandra Bland Documentary Proves Her Spirit Is…

"What this film seeks to do is humanize Sandy as a person. I think that we achieved that very well,"…
12.04.18
Alabama Officials Pledge Silence In EJ Bradford’s Police…

The Rev. Jesse Jackson demanded release of police body camera video.
12.04.18
3 Florida Cops Kill Black Mental Patient Who…

Jarvis Randall is the latest in a list of mentally ill African-American men killed by police.
12.04.18
GM Workers In Area That Went For Trump…

These voters are loyal.
12.04.18
“Power” Star Rotimi Will Receive The “Generation Next”…

Power star Rotimi will receive the “Generation Next” award at this Sunday’s Urban One Honors at The Anthem in Washington,…
12.03.18
Black Republican Mia Love Admits There’s ‘No Home’…

Black Republican Rep. Mia Love lashed out at the President Trump-dominated GOP for its hostility toward minorities and women.
12.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close