Nuclear Mess: Bethesda Support Leaks ‘Fallout 76’ Customer Information

Bethesda fixed the issue swiftly, and a community manager for the company responded by just saying "Hi guys, we've resolved this issue."

Bethesda Support Leaks 'Fallout 76' Customer Information

Source: Chesnot / Getty

Bethesda, the company behind the uber-popular post-apocalyptic RPG franchise Fallout probably wants to hit the reset button when it comes to its latest game Fallout 76.

Some customers submitting tickets for replacement Fallout 76 themed canvas bags have been given access areas of Bethesda’s support system, the ability to open and close tickets and access to customers personal information like addresses and phone numbers. A Twitter user who goes by the handle @JesscaTracy9 shared an image of how it looked once given access.

Users also hit up Reddit and Bethesda’s forums to also point out the glaring loophole

Jessiepie:

“I am receiving every single one of your support tickets on my Bethesda account. Mostly it’s your receipts for you power armor set requesting a new bag. These receipts contain all your info. Your email and home address and the card you used to buy this extremely glitched game.”

RadioactiveTrinket:

“I went on the support website today, to update a ticket of mine, and surprisingly (or not…) I ended up being able to see all sorts of tickets, with people putting their personal information in them, like receipt screenshots, names, addresses and so on.”

Bethesda fixed the issue swiftly, and a community manager for the company responded by just saying “Hi guys, we’ve resolved this issue.” Fallout 76 was one the of the years most anticipated titles but launched with severe issues and is being greeted with some lackluster reviews from critics as well as players.

This latest issue adds to the list of things wrong with the game and it’s rollout. Bethesda still has time to work on the game and salvage it with some much-needed updates.

Photo: Chesnot / Getty

Nuclear Mess: Bethesda Support Leaks ‘Fallout 76’ Customer Information was originally published on hiphopwired.com

