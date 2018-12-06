CLOSE
Good Deeds: Tyler Perry Pays Off $434K In Layaway Items At Atlanta Area Walmarts

Tyler Perry's 'Madea's Halloween' Atlanta Screening

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Tyler Perry just made the day of plenty of Walmart shoppers in the Atlanta area.

The filmmaker and mogul paid off $434,000 of layaway items at the Walmarts located in East Point and Douglasville. Perry intended the gift to be anonymous but wound up releasing a video on Twitter confirming that it was indeed him.

“I know it’s hard times, everyone’s struggling and I’m just really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to this,” Perry said in the video. “So, God bless you, go get your stuff and merry Christmas.”

According to AJC, there are usually “1,000 layaway accounts” at the Douglasville location during the holidays. Usually good samaritans pay off one item in the system but never the entire system.

Good for Tyler!

