CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Professional Or No? Curvy Teacher Has Social Media In An Uproar

Another teacher has social media in an uproar over her curves

Leave a comment

A video shared on social media has people in an uproar about one particularly curvy teacher.

Like #TeacherBae before her, this particular teacher is instructing her class and is wearing a blouse with form fitting pants. The reactions to the video have been mixed, from some appreciating her figure to showing up in class on time to wondering who exactly was recording the video.

Others blamed a culture of sexualizing women. “Can y’all please leave women alone??? It’s not like her ass is hanging out; she’s dressed appropriately for job. If you’re distracted, speak for yourself,” one Twitter user replied.

Elsewhere on the Majic Instagram, one user wrote, “She stated she teaches a college class and she can dress comfortable and she feels comfortable wearing jeans and heels… she’s fully covered and she’s very curvy… no matter what she wears you will still see her curves…”

RELATED: High School Teacher Arrested After Fighting A Student During Class

RELATED: Evening Minute: Atlanta Public School System Reprimands #TeacherBae

RELATED: Let A Sista Live! #TrafficBae TV Anchor Criticized For Her Curves And On-Air Outfits

Professional Or No? Curvy Teacher Has Social Media In An Uproar was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
Candace Owens Wins An Award No One Has…

Girl, please.
12.08.18
10 Ways To Give Back During The Holiday…

The winter season means different things for different people. But one consistent commonality is the sense of giving, which has…
12.07.18
7 items
Awkward Moments The Obamas Had To Endure At…

They are certainly going high.
12.07.18
With Brian Kemp Gone, Georgia Holds Runoff Elections…

Georgia elected Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger as its new secretary of state.
12.06.18
16 items
Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That…

The gun threats that shut down the premiere of a docuseries about new allegations from women accusing R. Kelly allegedly…
12.07.18
15 items
Eric Garner’s Killer Will ‘Probably’ Be Indicted Soon,…

Eric Garner's mother repeated her calls for criminal charges against the NYPD officer who choked her son to death more…
12.07.18
Remembering The Politics Of Fred Hampton’s Killing 49…

On December 4, 1969, Fred Hampton—21-year-old chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party (BPP)—was murdered by Chicago police…
12.05.18
‘You’re A Coward!’ Dad Says EJ Bradford’s Autopsy…

A private autopsy of the 21-year-old EJ Bradford revealed that Alabama police shot him three times from behind.
12.04.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close