Yung Miami Of City Girls Admits She Doesn’t Drink Water [VIDEO]

News & Gossip
| 12.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Yung Miami of City Girls shocked a lot of people on social media by showing off her full fridge. She had juice, soda and no water.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Yung Miami mentioned that she doesn’t like water and will never drink it. Headkrack mentioned that it’s not healthy and that Special K might have to add her to the women that “fire.”

SEE ALSO: Man Arrested For Allegedly Holding 2-Year Old Under Scalding Hot Water As Punishment For Dirty Diaper

Lastly, Kevin Hart has decided to step down from hosting the Oscars. They gave him an ultimatum and he decided to not apologize and move on from the situation after receiving backlash for his comments he made about gay people.

See photos of City Girls below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

City Girls [PHOTOS]

20 photos Launch gallery

City Girls [PHOTOS]

Continue reading City Girls [PHOTOS]

City Girls [PHOTOS]

If you haven't heard of JT and Yung Miami, rethink your life.

Yung Miami Of City Girls Admits She Doesn’t Drink Water [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
Candace Owens Wins An Award No One Has…

Girl, please.
12.08.18
10 Ways To Give Back During The Holiday…

The winter season means different things for different people. But one consistent commonality is the sense of giving, which has…
12.07.18
7 items
Awkward Moments The Obamas Had To Endure At…

They are certainly going high.
12.07.18
With Brian Kemp Gone, Georgia Holds Runoff Elections…

Georgia elected Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger as its new secretary of state.
12.06.18
16 items
Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That…

The gun threats that shut down the premiere of a docuseries about new allegations from women accusing R. Kelly allegedly…
12.07.18
15 items
Eric Garner’s Killer Will ‘Probably’ Be Indicted Soon,…

Eric Garner's mother repeated her calls for criminal charges against the NYPD officer who choked her son to death more…
12.07.18
Remembering The Politics Of Fred Hampton’s Killing 49…

On December 4, 1969, Fred Hampton—21-year-old chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party (BPP)—was murdered by Chicago police…
12.05.18
‘You’re A Coward!’ Dad Says EJ Bradford’s Autopsy…

A private autopsy of the 21-year-old EJ Bradford revealed that Alabama police shot him three times from behind.
12.04.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close