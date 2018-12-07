Listen To Black Women| Do You Feel The Same Way About Women Cheating As You Do Men?

| 12.07.18
There are very few double standards that benefit women, but cheating is most certainly one of them. While men are read for filth whenever they step outside of their relationship or marriage, women often get nothing more than a proverbial slap on the wrist — if that — when they tip toe into someone else’s bed. There are a myriad of reasons for the cheating pass, so to speak, women have been afforded, and in this episode of Listen to Black Women, we’re diving into all of them and asking if they’re really deserved. Watch and weigh in.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Africa Miranda, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

