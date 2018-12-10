CLOSE
Beyonce Was Hired By An Indian Billionaire To Perform At His Daughter’s Wedding

When you’re worth $42 billion, maybe it isn’t a big stretch to try and get Beyonce to perform at your daughter’s wedding.

The 37-year-old icon was hired by oil and gas tycoon Mukesh Ambani to perform at his daughter’s wedding this past weekend and she did what icons do – dazzle guests invited to the super exclusive wedding. According to reports, the invitation itself was over $4,000!

According to TMZ, Bey performed some of her most popular songs from “Crazy In Love,” “Naughty Girl,” and “Perfect” at the luxurious Oberoi Udaivilas hotel. She wore her own twist on traditional Indian attire, designed by Abu Jane and Sandeep Khosla, sharing those photos on her Instagram and 121 million followers.

Among the guests? Nick Jonas and new bride Priyanka Chopra! The interesting twist? Bride Isha Ambani served as a bridesmaid to Chopra’s wedding last week!

