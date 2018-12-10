CLOSE
Charm City
Maryland Identification Cards Will Be Changing

MTA Link Bus

Source: Cheryl Fields / ATU Local 1300

There will be updates that are to ensure everyone in Maryland is in compliance with the Federal Real ID Act, which Congress passed in 2005. This will mean that all Marylanders need to update their driver's licenses and/or ID cars by October 2020. After that deadline, anyone taking a commercial flight will be required to have the new ID before boarding.

Source: WMAR 2 News

Maryland Identification Cards Will Be Changing was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Maryland

