CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Former Fox45 Meteorologist Jessica Starr Dead at 35

Leave a comment
Jessica Starr

Source: Fox45 / Fox45

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A former Fox45 meteorologist has died.

According to Fox2 in Detroit, Jessica Starr took her own life Wednesday. She worked in Baltimore as part of the Fox45 weather team for four years, leaving in 2012 for her home state Michigan.

FOX2 Detroit posted a statement on their website: ” Last night we were informed of the heartbreaking news that our friend and colleague, meteorologist Jessica Starr took her life. All of us here at FOX 2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief.”

Starr was 35-years old and is survived by her husband and two children, 5-year-old Noah and 3-year-old Riley.

Source: Fox Baltimore

If you, or anyone you know, is struggling with depression or feeling stressed, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-8255 or text 741-741. Their lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Former Fox45 Meteorologist Jessica Starr Dead at 35 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

fox45

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
Candace Owens Wins An Award No One Has…

Girl, please.
12.08.18
10 Ways To Give Back During The Holiday…

The winter season means different things for different people. But one consistent commonality is the sense of giving, which has…
12.07.18
7 items
Awkward Moments The Obamas Had To Endure At…

They are certainly going high.
12.07.18
With Brian Kemp Gone, Georgia Holds Runoff Elections…

Georgia elected Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger as its new secretary of state.
12.06.18
16 items
Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That…

The gun threats that shut down the premiere of a docuseries about new allegations from women accusing R. Kelly allegedly…
12.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close