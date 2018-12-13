Former Fox45 Meteorologist Jessica Starr Dead at 35

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A former Fox45 meteorologist has died.

According to Fox2 in Detroit, Jessica Starr took her own life Wednesday. She worked in Baltimore as part of the Fox45 weather team for four years, leaving in 2012 for her home state Michigan.

FOX2 Detroit posted a statement on their website: ” Last night we were informed of the heartbreaking news that our friend and colleague, meteorologist Jessica Starr took her life. All of us here at FOX 2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief.”

Starr was 35-years old and is survived by her husband and two children, 5-year-old Noah and 3-year-old Riley.

If you, or anyone you know, is struggling with depression or feeling stressed, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-8255 or text 741-741. Their lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

