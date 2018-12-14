CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson Dies At 81

Leave a comment
Photo of Nancy Wilson

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Grammy award-winning jazz musician Nancy Wilson has died, her manager has confirmed. She was 81.

Wilson died peacefully in her sleep after battling a long illness in her home in Pioneertown, a California desert community near Joshua Tree National Park. Influenced by the likes of Dinah WashingtonNat “King” Cole and others, Wilson established herself as a jazz legend who could cover multiple genres effortlessly.

She released eight albums that reached the Top 20 on the Billboard charts. She’s best known for the song, “Guess Who I Saw Today” and  the 1964 hit “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am.” Through her lengthy career, Wilson won three Grammy awards, her first coming in 1965 for Best R&B Performance with “How Glad I Am” and her other two wins coming in 2005 and 2007 respectively, both for Best Vocal Jazz Album.

She retired from touring in 2011. Our condolences.

Here’s Who Tore Down The Stage At The 2018 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival
16 photos

Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson Dies At 81 was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Nancy Wilson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
Candace Owens Wins An Award No One Has…

Girl, please.
12.08.18
10 Ways To Give Back During The Holiday…

The winter season means different things for different people. But one consistent commonality is the sense of giving, which has…
12.07.18
7 items
Awkward Moments The Obamas Had To Endure At…

They are certainly going high.
12.07.18
With Brian Kemp Gone, Georgia Holds Runoff Elections…

Georgia elected Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger as its new secretary of state.
12.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close