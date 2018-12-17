CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

2 Men Convicted in Shooting Death of Maryland Delegate’s Grandson

Leave a comment
ELLICOTT CITY, MD - JULY 31: Police close streets into Elliott

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two men have been convicted in the shooting death of a Maryland lawmaker’s grandson.

House Majority Whip Talmadge Branch’s grandson, 22-year-old Tyrone Ray Jr., was shot to death in September 2017. Baltimore state’s attorney’s office spokeswoman Melba Saunders tells The Baltimore Sun 20-year-old Raekwon Thornton and 22-year-old Lamont Kyler were found guilty of murder Friday.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Prosecutors said surveillance video showed two men circling the block and approaching Ray, who was shot two dozen times. Thornton’s attorney, Tyler Mann, said he was disappointed, believing the defense team had “raised reasonable doubt that a sole video without any corroborating evidence was enough to convict.”

He says he’s talking to his client about appealing. Kyler’s attorney couldn’t be immediately reached.

Branch has called for more state money to curb violence in Baltimore.

Remembering Black Youth Cut Down By Violence

14 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Black Youth Cut Down By Violence

Continue reading Remembering Black Youth Cut Down By Violence

Remembering Black Youth Cut Down By Violence

2 Men Convicted in Shooting Death of Maryland Delegate’s Grandson was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

talmadge branch

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
Candace Owens Wins An Award No One Has…

Girl, please.
12.08.18
10 Ways To Give Back During The Holiday…

The winter season means different things for different people. But one consistent commonality is the sense of giving, which has…
12.07.18
7 items
Awkward Moments The Obamas Had To Endure At…

They are certainly going high.
12.07.18
With Brian Kemp Gone, Georgia Holds Runoff Elections…

Georgia elected Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger as its new secretary of state.
12.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close