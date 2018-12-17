Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Beth El School in Pikesville went on lockdown Tuesday.

Baltimore County Fire Officials told Fox Baltimore several people reported symptoms of illness after opening a suspicious package at the school on Park Heights Ave.

Beth El Congregation On Lockdown after suspicious pkg https://t.co/XpvlTUXct5 — JoyLepolaStewart (@jlepolastewart) December 17, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In total, 33 staff members and 78 children are at the school.

Read More: Fox Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Beth El School on Lockdown After Suspicious Package Opened was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: