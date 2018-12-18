MagicMonday Highlight – Strong City Baltimore

This #MagicMonday goes to a organization dedicated to the people and communities of Baltimore. For 50 years Strong City Baltimore has been standing in the gap to make our schools, neighborhoods and other non-profits stronger. Here’s a excerpt from their website,”Strong City Baltimore takes a holistic approach to building and strengthening neighborhoods and people”.
They are clear they they are not a quick fix the issues that plague our community. The website also states, “50 years of experience has shown us that lasting change is achieved by supporting neighborhood leaders, fostering civic engagement, and building community. Strong City’s programs and partnerships increase individuals’ capacity to succeed.”
Visit the website https://www.strongcitybaltimore.org/ to volunteer and follow them on social media, @strongcitybaltimore
Strong City Baltimore helps people who do good do more. For 50 years, we've worked with people from all over the city to bring meaningful, positive change to their communities. We know that people closest to our city's toughest challenges usually have the best solutions. Your gift is more than a monetary contribution – it means you believe in Baltimore, and in community-led change. In these last few hours of Giving Tuesday, consider making a gift to help us continue our work – donate at the link in bio. Thanks for your support!