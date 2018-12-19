8 People Shot in Baltimore Tuesday in Separate Crimes

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Baltimore eclipsed 300 homicides earlier this week and it looks like the wave of violence in our city is far from over.

According to Fox Baltimore, a total of 8 people were shot in Baltimore Tuesday in separate crimes.

That includes one man who was hurt in a shooting during a home invasion on Ash Street in Hampden around 8:21 Tuesday night.

The suspect or suspects entered the home with firearms, demanded money, and shot the victim, hitting them in the upper body before running off.

Police are also investigating a quintuple shooting in Park Heights and a shooting in southwest Baltimore’s Yale Heights area. It’s unclear if any of these victims died, so none of these cases are actual homicides right now.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

