Maryland Man Freed After Spending 27 Years In Prison For A Murder He Didn’t Commit

(WJZ Screenshot)

47-year-old Clarence Shipley Jr. was exonerated and released on Tuesday after spending nearly three decades in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.

WBAL, reports, Shipley was wrongly sent to prison 27 years ago for the 1991 death of 29-year-old Kevin Smith based on false witness testimony.

Years ago Shipley’s family and friends hired a retired detective to review the case. The detective uncovered a number of mistakes, and new witnesses have reportedly identified the killer as a man who died in 2005.

Shipley is the fourth man exonerated through the work of innocence nonprofit projects headed by Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, the University of Baltimore and George Washington University.

