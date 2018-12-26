Pick Your Favorite Songs Of The Year For The Magic 2018 Rewind

As we wind down 2018, it’s always fun to take a look back at the music that made up the soundtrack of our year! Through the good times…and the not so good! So listen to Magic 95.9 on New Year’s Day as we present “The Magic 2018 Rewind!” It’s the top 18 songs of 2018, and what we play is up to you! Vote right now and let us know your favorite songs from the past year! Then, we’ll play them back at 10am and 7pm on New Year’s Day! So get ready to relive the year that was, with the “Magic 2018 Rewind”…only from Magic 95.9!

Also On Magic 95.9: