Russell Simmons Says He’s Team #MeToo, Wants Rape Case Dismissed

Mr. Simmons still has a lot of explaining to do.

Russell Simmons says he couldn’t have raped anybody because he’s Team #MeToo. The Hip-Hop mogul is using his support of the movement in his response to a Jane Doe’s lawsuit that accuses him of sexual assault. 

Russell Rush hopes to get the charges dismissed.

Reports the Blast:

On December 20, the music mogul filed his response to Jane Doe’s lawsuit accusing him of rape back in 1988.

Simmons explains he is a well-known entrepreneur and civil rights activist who “fully embraces the #MeToo movement” and  the “critical importance of creating safe spaces for women to thrive and lead in every facet of our society.”

He claims that “with every great revolution there has been collateral damage. In this movement, this includes Mr. Simmons’ well-publicized life as a celebrity bachelor being the target of outrageous false tabloid-fodder allegations contradicted by facts and the law.”

Simmons goes on to assert that Jane Doe’s lawsuit is nothing more than a money grab. Nevertheless, earlier this month a judge allowed for the case to go forward.

“These allegations are made up of whole cloth,” a Simmons rep told The Blast. “This ruling simply allows her to file her complaint. We will be filing a motion for sanctions against her and her lawyer for bringing such a frivolous suit.”

