Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A student at National Academy Foundation in East Baltimore has attacked three staff members since November.

Police said the same student has assaulted a school nurse and a health aide weeks after assaulting a cafeteria worker.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday after the latest incident.

Teacher and principal groups around the city are demanding answers.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Student At NAF Has Assaulted 3 Staff Members Since November was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: