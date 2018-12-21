CLOSE
Charm City
Student At NAF Has Assaulted 3 Staff Members Since November

Lockers in empty high school corridor

Source: Jetta Productions / Getty

A student at National Academy Foundation in East Baltimore has attacked three staff members since November.

Police said the same student has assaulted a school nurse and a health aide weeks after assaulting a cafeteria worker.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday after the latest incident.

Teacher and principal groups around the city are demanding answers.

