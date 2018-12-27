CLOSE
Michelle Obama And Barack Obama Named America’s Most Admired People

Barack & Michelle Essence Cover

Source: Kwaku Alston / Kwaku Alston

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are not only our forever President and First Lady. According to Gallup’s annual poll of the most admired people in America, Michelle topped Hillary Clinton as the country’s most admired woman, the first time in 17 years the former presidential candidate and secretary of state did not top the list.

15 percent of Americans surveyed selected Obama as their most admired woman. Oprah finished second with five percent where Clinton and current First Lady Melania Trump received four percent of the vote.

Former President Obama took 19 percent of the vote on the men’s side with 13 percent shockingly picking Donald Trump.

Other women on the most admired women list included Queen Elizabeth II, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ellen DeGeneres and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. Among the men, former President George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Bernie Sanders, Bill Clinton, Joe Biden and Mike Pence made the list.

This year’s rankings mark only the 13th time in the 72 polls conducted that the sitting president was not voted most admired man in America. The poll’s results were divided along party lines. Majority of the Dems voted for the Obamas and majority of the Republicans polled for the Trumps.Gallup, which first conducted this poll in 1946 and has done so every year since, except 1976, surveyed 1,025 adults from Dec. 3-12. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

