CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

DMX To Be Released From Prison Next Month

#FreeTheReal.

Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November;30, 2017

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

DMX was sentenced to a year in prison for tax evasion, but good news is he’s getting out next month. As expected, the proud father is eager to see his kids and get his career back on track.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to the icon‘s attorney, who spoke with TMZ, “X will be released from Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution on Jan. 27, and he’s excited about coming home to his family and resuming his rap and movie career. DMX has a huge fam — 15 kids to be exact — and he’s anxious to see his youngest son, 2-year-old Exodus Simmons, who we’re told has had serious health problems.”

Despite issues with the law and drug addiction, the site also states DMX has been getting offers from movie producers for a biopic. X is also reportedly planning to drop a new album when he’s released. Stay tuned.

Photo: Getty

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

DMX To Be Released From Prison Next Month was originally published on hiphopwired.com

DMX

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…

Multiple current and former employees of General Motors have sued the automaking giant over accusations of a racist workplace environment…
01.17.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…

  Our fearless leader, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame! Ms. Hughes will…
01.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close