Usher Files For Divorce From Grace Miguel, Decision Mutual

The R&B star is using the services of the same attorney that handled the custody battle with ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

2017 Make A Wish Gala

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty

It appears that the three-year marriage of Usher and Grace Miguel is coming to an end after a separation that was announced earlier this year. The R&B singer filed for divorce this past Friday (Dec. 28) in the state of Georgia.

The Blast reports:

According to court records, obtained by The Blast, Usher Raymond filed to divorce Grace Miguel on Friday in Georgia. The “U Got It Bad” singer is using the same attorney he retained for his previous custody fight with ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

The couple, who married in 2015, split up earlier this year but there was no official action taken on their marriage. At the time, they released a joint statement, telling fans, “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple.”

They added, “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

The outlet adds that earlier reports that Usher has filed for divorce were ultimately untrue. Usher, full name Usher Raymond, and Miguel, his former manager, married in 2015 and have no children together.

Photo: Getty

Usher Files For Divorce From Grace Miguel, Decision Mutual was originally published on hiphopwired.com

