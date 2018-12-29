CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Black High School Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut Had Hair Tossed In Trash

If Andrew Johnson was allowed to keep the hair, some hair care pros say the locks could have been reattached.

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A high school wrestling match

Source: Tom Carter / Getty

Andrew Johnson, the New Jersey high school wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut before a match, could have salvaged the mishap by referee Alan Maloney who demanded the hair’s removal. However, the 16-year-old athlete didn’t get that chance as his hair was tossed away in the garbage.

TMZ reports:

The brutal decision wrestler Andrew Johnson was forced to make didn’t have to end the way it did, because dreadlocks can be reattached … but not in his case, because we’ve learned all the hair that was cut off was thrown in a dumpster.

Fact is … dreadlocks can be reattached in a number of ways. It’s a process that typically takes a few months to complete, but it’s doable. Dreads can be fused together, even after some are cut off.

We’re told almost immediately after the referee for Andrew’s wrestling match gave him the impossible ultimatum, the dreads were swept up — no questions asked — and thrown in the trash.

Sources connected to Johnson’s family tell TMZ, Andrew has done nothing with his hair since it was butchered at the meet. He’s gotten a bunch of offers from various hair care professionals, but so far he’s made no decisions.

Buena Regional School District Superintendent David Cappuccio has since said his district will no longer allow Maloney to work wrestling matches. Johnson’s family is considering legal action at the moment as well.

Photo: Getty

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Black High School Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut Had Hair Tossed In Trash was originally published on hiphopwired.com

andrew johnson , New Jersey

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…

Multiple current and former employees of General Motors have sued the automaking giant over accusations of a racist workplace environment…
01.17.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…

  Our fearless leader, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame! Ms. Hughes will…
01.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close