CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Murder Suspect Allegedly Confessed, Said No One Cared About Victim

Leave a comment

(Zarius Williams Channel 2 Action News Screenshot)

A Georgia murder suspect allegedly confessed to the crime by texting his girlfriend and saying no one would care about the victim because he was “illegal,” reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Zarius Williams, 21, is accused of sending that text after hitting 32-year-old Marcos Guerra with a baseball bat, killing him, Channel 2 Action News reported. His 22-year-old brother Russell and Russell’s 20-year-old girlfriend Glenda Carter are allegedly his accomplices.

Zarius Williams (from left), Glenda Carter, Russell Williams (Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office via AJC)

“He sent (his girlfriend) a picture of the bat and said they had just done a job, and they hit the guy and crushed his skull and broke his knees,” Lawrenceville Det. David Smith said in court. “He thinks he may have killed him, but he didn’t care because he was illegal, and no one was going to care anyway.”

Guerra had come from Mexico three weeks before his death, Channel 2 reported.

Each faces one count of felony murder and two counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection with Guerra’s homicide and another incident in which Simon Fuentes, 48, was beaten with a baseball bat and severely injured two days later. They all allegedly confessed to that incident as well.

Shocking Celebrity Murders

15 photos Launch gallery

Shocking Celebrity Murders

Continue reading Shocking Celebrity Murders

Shocking Celebrity Murders

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Murder Suspect Allegedly Confessed, Said No One Cared About Victim was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

crime , Georgia

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black High School Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut…

Andrew Johnson, the New Jersey high school wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut before a match, could have salvaged the…
12.31.18
Incarcerated Pregnant Woman Complaining Of Stomach Pains, Found…

Her name was Lanekia Michelle Brown and her family is demanding answers.
12.28.18
[Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis…

https://youtu.be/OKY6BGcx37k?t=891 In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Louis C.K. sat down for a what would be considered…
12.24.18
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close