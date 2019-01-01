CLOSE
Snoop Dogg Offers Home To Abandoned Dog Named Snoop

The West Coast OG isn't the only one willing to give the pooch in England a loving home.

Snoop Dogg In Concert - Hollywood, FL

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

One of the worst things dog owners can do is abandoned their pet to the outside world, especially after they’ve been domesticated and used to the comforts of home. A man was caught on video in England doing just that to a dog that rescue workers named “Snoop,” prompting a huge rally of support including an offer to adopt from the dog’s namesake, Snoop Dogg.

The Daily Star reports:

The rapper was among those horrified by CCTV footage of a couple dumping the pooch at the side of a road.

A clip, watched by millions online, shows the Staffordshire Bull Terrier desperately trying to get back in the car as the pair drove off in Stoke-on-Trent.

Now Snoop Dogg says he wants to re-home the pet at his Los Angeles mansion.

He told the Daily Star: “It is heartbreaking.

“There is always room for another dog in Casa de Snoop.

“If he really needed a home then he has one with us.

As Uncle Snoop said to the outlet, the footage has since spread across news networks in the region and beyond with other dog lovers offering Snoop the same as far as housing goes. Hopefully, the pooch will land on all four paws safe and sound before too long.

Photo: Getty

