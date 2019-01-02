Kobe Bryant & Wife Expecting 4th Girl

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Another baby girl for Kobe Bryant!

The retired Los Angeles Lanker announced on Tuesday his wife Vanessa is pregnant with their 4th daughter.

The couple are already parents to Natalia, 15, Gianna, 12, and 2-year-old Bianka. Bryant shared the news on Instagram with the caption: “Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianca,” Kobe wrote on Instagram, with a sparkly gold graphic that read: “New Year, New Baby! Baby Mamba on the Way 2019.”