CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

RIP: WWE Announcer And Hall Of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund Dies At 76

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Gene Okerlund, one of the more memorable figures in pro wrestling history has died. He was 76.

The news was confirmed by the WWE who called Okerlund “the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history.” Okerlund worked for the WWE (then WWF) from 1984 to 1993 then returned in 2001.

Okerlund’s no nonsense style played off well in legendary segments with greats such as Sting, Diamond Dallas Page, Goldberg, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, Ric Flair, Ultimate Warrior, Andre The Giant, Ricky Steamboat and Hulk Hogan.

Classic wrestling fans will recall Hogan saying, “Let me tell you something Mean Gene!” or Flair opening any interview with Okerlund with a giant “Whooo!” in front.

Okerlund had battled previous health issues in the past. He was the recipient of two kidney transplants, one in 1995 and a second in 2004.

Wrestlers and personalities took to social media to pay their condolences to the late interviewer.

RIP: WWE Announcer And Hall Of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund Dies At 76 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

gene okerlund

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black High School Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut…

Andrew Johnson, the New Jersey high school wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut before a match, could have salvaged the…
12.31.18
Incarcerated Pregnant Woman Complaining Of Stomach Pains, Found…

Her name was Lanekia Michelle Brown and her family is demanding answers.
12.28.18
[Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis…

https://youtu.be/OKY6BGcx37k?t=891 In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Louis C.K. sat down for a what would be considered…
12.24.18
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close