Beyoncé and Jay-Z Ask Fans To Give Veganism A Try In New Book

Hip-Hop’s power couple are doubling down on the “health is true wealth” mantra. The Carter’s are challenging their fans to keep the flesh off their plate.

As reported by Billboard Beyoncé and JAY-Z are encouraging the masses to embrace a plant based diet to kick off the new year. Her physical trainer Marco Borges has written a new book titled The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World and has received a major cosign from the power couple in terms of the introduction.

In the forward Hov and Bey detailed how becoming parents has changed their lifestyle choices specifically what goes in their system. “Having children has changed our lives more than anything else. We used to think of health as a diet – some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible” they explained.

Obviously the suggestive lead-in will prompt some to question their true intentions so they made sure to let the reader know the choice is ultimately theirs. “We are not about promoting any one way of living your life. You decide what’s best for you.” They do go on to provide some truths that support their endorsement. “The facts about a plant based diet eating are hard to ignore. The benefits of a single plant-meal per day can have a profound impact our health and environment.”

They closed their section out by asking everyone to give veganism a chance. “We want to challenge you, as we challenge ourselves, to move toward plant-based foods. Let’s take this stand together. Let’s spread the truth. Let’s make this mission a movement. Let’s become ‘the Greenprint’”.

You can purchase Borges’ book here.

Photo: Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup

