R. Kelly Accusers’ Morning Show Interview Canceled Over Lack Of Evidence

If anything can be seen as a win for the beleaguered R&B, this comes close.

R Kelly Docklands Concert

Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

In the months prior to the explosive R. Kelly docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly, several of the accusers were slated to appear on Good Morning America to talk about their experiences with the singer. The GMA interviews were canceled after producers for the show felt that the lack of evidence tying Kelly to the charges made by the group was enough to not move forward.

The Blast reports:

According to our sources, “Good Morning America” taped several interviews a few months ago with women who detailed alleged sexual abuse at the hands of R. Kelly over the years.

We’re told the interviews were in the can and set to air before producers grew concerned it was mostly a “he said/she said” kind of thing.

Sources say “GMA” was unable to confirm the majority of the details the women provided and the show did not feel comfortable running the package without any.

As a result, the interviews never ran and the girls then spoke to Lifetime several months later.

Kelly is reportedly set to sue Lifetime for airing the docu-series.

Photo: Getty

R. Kelly Accusers' Morning Show Interview Canceled Over Lack Of Evidence

