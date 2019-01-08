MagicMonday Highlight – Future Baltimore Certified Nursing Assistance Technical Skills Training

View this post on Instagram

Tonight on #NoriAtNight for #MagicMonday Nori speaks with Dr. Destiny-Simone Ramjohn highlighting Bon Secours Community Works is hosting its next Future Baltimore Certified Nursing Assistance Technical Skills Training. The training is open to individuals 18 years of age and older from West Baltimore zip codes 21216, 21217, 21223, 21229 and 21230. If you are interested or know someone who might be interested, contact Bon Secours Community Works at 410-362-3000 or It Works Learning Center at 410-626-0200 to save your seat. Information Sessions will be held on Wednesday, January 9th and 16th at 8:30am Sharp! It’s absolutely FREE!