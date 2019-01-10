CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Sisters Charged With Stabbing Their Mother To Death After Being Punished

Close-Up Of Cordon Tape On Crime Scene

Source: Mihajlo Maricic / EyeEm / Getty

Two sisters, ages 12 and 14 are now being charged for stabbing their mother to death. According to BET, the mother, Ericka Hall was found dead in her yard with stab as well as gunshot wounds.

Moreover, the aunt, Robin Coney described how her body was found and said, “She was stabbed in the back. The knife was still in her back.”

The deputies responded to the home after family members found her unresponsive on the ground outside.

Robin said, “It was her gun. It was in her car. So they had got it out. So I guess when they were doing all that to her, she was probably trying to get to her gun to fight for her life.”

Sheriff Kenny Cotton said, “They found out the daughters — two teenagers, juveniles — allegedly did it.”

Furthermore the 12-year-old is being held at Adams County Juvenile Detention Center, while the 14-year-old, Amariyona Hall is being charged with murder as an adult at Pikes County jail on $150,000 bond.

Both girls will getting mental evaluations. Deputies were told that the other week the girls tried to run their mother over during a dispute. The mother allegedly put the girls on punishment after the incident and that allegedly caused the girls to retaliate.

Lastly the sheriff said, “I can’t imagine what’s going on inside their minds to process that. A mom is a mom no matter what.”

Sisters Charged With Stabbing Their Mother To Death After Being Punished was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

crime

