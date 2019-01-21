Get Boo’d Up With Your Valentine And Win An Amazing Night Out!

Magic 95.9 is making sure that your Valentine’s plans with your boo are set for this year! Introducing the “Boo’d Up Valentine’s Contest!” Enter below by uploading a photo of you and your sweetheart all Boo’d Up! If we select your pic, you’ll win a Valentine’s weekend night on the town including car service from Borden Transportation, dinner for two at Ruth Chris, and tickets to the concert of your choice! Pick from 3 hot shows: Erykah Badu on February 15th at Royal Farms Arena, the Valentine’s Soul Jam on February 15th at the Lyric, or the R&B Valentine’s Rewind on February 17th at UMBC Event Center! All courtesy of Attorney Big Al! Its’ the “Boo’d Up Valentine’s Contest” from Magic 95.9!

