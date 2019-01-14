CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Celebrity Astrology Experts Reveal The Four Worst Zodiac Couples

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A page from a US newspaper shows the hor

Source: EVA HAMBACH / Getty

via MadameNoire.com:

Some romances just aren’t written in the stars. Literally. Celebrity astrologists for Bustle , Kristin West and Skye Alexander, reveal the zodiac couples that are destined to have the worst relationships. Of course, compatibility ultimately falls on a couple’s ability to manage each other’s differences and make compromises–but these zodiac signs have fundamental issues that are prone to cause disaster.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Aries & Scorpio 

According to astrologists, this pairing spells drama.

“They’re both heavily influenced by Mars, the planet of conflict,” West says.

“Aries is very straightforward while Scorpio tends to keep things hidden or in reserve,” West says. “Over time, it can even lead to trust issues, especially since both signs may find themselves attracted to others. Inciting jealousy could be a big issue for this coupling as well,” West says.

Taurus & Sagittarius  

These two clash where stability meets wild.

“Taurus folks tend to be homebodies who enjoy stability and creature comforts, whereas Sagittarians are wanderers and adventurers,” Skye Alexander, astrologer and author of Magickal Astrology, told Bustle.

Leo & Capricorn

This couple battles with resentment and jealousy.

“Leo, ruled by the sun, “likes to be recognized as the leader, but Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, is a workaholic [and] likes to pay their dues and put in their time,” West said to Bustle.

“Both want to be ‘on top’ but Capricorn often feels like Leo hasn’t earned it or that Leo’s dazzling personality sometimes gives them an unfair advantage — all flash and no substance.”

Cancer & Aquarius 

This couple’s fundamental values compete with each other.

“Cancer people are traditionalists, who find security in the status-quo,” Alexander told Bustle.

“Aquarians are free spirits, who look to the future.”

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Celebrity Astrology Experts Reveal The Four Worst Zodiac Couples was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

astrology , relationships

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Let Radio One Know How We Can Assist…

For those who are affected by the government shutdown please submit your information. We will be delivering meals all next week…
01.12.19
Why I turned down my dream school for financial security
Questions Arise After AKA Sorority Is Hit With…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
01.11.19
Funeral Home Owner Faces Felonies After Decades-Old Human…

A Georgia funeral home owner was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after three sets of human remains were found in…
01.11.19
Driver Accused Of Hitting 2 Kids In Garage…

A driver accused of hitting two children in a garage, killing one and seriously injuring the other, has been arrested…
01.11.19
Sisters Charged With Stabbing Their Mother To Death…

Two sisters, ages 12 and 14 are now being charged for stabbing their mother to death.
01.11.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…

A White House official said on Monday that federal income tax refunds would go out, even though a large part…
01.08.19
Karma! Court Date Finally Set For Rachel Dolezal’s…

If found guilty, the 41-year-old could face 15 years in prison.
01.08.19
Cyntoia Brown
Tennessee Governor Grants Clemency to Cyntoia Brown

Cyntoia Brown is getting out of jail. Tennessee’s Governor Bill Haslam ordered an early release for Brown, an alleged sex…
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting

Sources are saying one suspect is in custody for the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. The investigation is currently ongoing…
01.06.19
Suspect Sketch Released In 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Murder

A suspect sketch and clearer video of the man police believe shot and killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday has…
01.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close