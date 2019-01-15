CLOSE
Lifestyled by April Watts
April Watt’s Water Cooler Buzz: What Do You Do To Stay Youthful?

Versace Fall 2019 - Arrivals

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

This is 48!

Mary J. Blige recently celebrated her birthday and the internet can’t get over how amazing she looks. Nowadays people are maintaining and even increasing their sexy with age.

Tell us one thing you do to remain youthful and vibrant. The lines are open inside The April Watts Show on Magic Baltimore: (443) 380-2082. You can also chime in on Instagram. Just click the post below.

 

