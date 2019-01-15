CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Alicia Keys To Host 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards!

Keys announced the news this morning via a video on her YouTube channel, followed by a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

BIG news…. 🔥🔥🔥 (check my story)

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

Kendrick Lamar leads this year’s Grammy nominations with eight nods recognizing his work for the “Black Panther” soundtrack. Drake is right behind him with seven nominations, followed by Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris, R&B newcomer H.E.R., who all notched five nominations.

For Keys, who has won 15 Grammy Awards, this will be her first time ever hosting the Grammys.

“This is my first time. I am thrilled!” Keys said. “It’s a little bit of a second home to me. And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored — especially so many women that are [going to be] honored — and are gonna be celebrated that night.”

The Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 10th at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The broadcast will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m.

The Best Photos Of Alicia Keys In Mommy Mode
0 photos

Alicia Keys To Host 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO] was originally published on Tlcnaptown.com

Alicia Keys

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Let Radio One Know How We Can Assist…

For those who are affected by the government shutdown please submit your information. We will be delivering meals all next week…
01.12.19
Why I turned down my dream school for financial security
Questions Arise After AKA Sorority Is Hit With…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
01.11.19
Funeral Home Owner Faces Felonies After Decades-Old Human…

A Georgia funeral home owner was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after three sets of human remains were found in…
01.11.19
Driver Accused Of Hitting 2 Kids In Garage…

A driver accused of hitting two children in a garage, killing one and seriously injuring the other, has been arrested…
01.11.19
Sisters Charged With Stabbing Their Mother To Death…

Two sisters, ages 12 and 14 are now being charged for stabbing their mother to death.
01.11.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…

A White House official said on Monday that federal income tax refunds would go out, even though a large part…
01.08.19
Karma! Court Date Finally Set For Rachel Dolezal’s…

If found guilty, the 41-year-old could face 15 years in prison.
01.08.19
Cyntoia Brown
Tennessee Governor Grants Clemency to Cyntoia Brown

Cyntoia Brown is getting out of jail. Tennessee’s Governor Bill Haslam ordered an early release for Brown, an alleged sex…
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting

Sources are saying one suspect is in custody for the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. The investigation is currently ongoing…
01.06.19
Suspect Sketch Released In 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Murder

A suspect sketch and clearer video of the man police believe shot and killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday has…
01.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close