DJ Khaled Headed To The Big Screen In Bad Boys 3

2019 has just begun and #DJKhaled (real name Khaled Mohamed Khaled) is already security the bag. According to reports, the 43-year-old producer is taking his talents to the big screen. He’s been cast in the upcoming “Bad Boys” sequel, “Bad Boys For Life”. The Sony’s film stars #WillSmith and #MartinLawrence, who were in the previous two films. See the full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com (#badboys #badboys3 #badboysforlife)