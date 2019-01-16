CLOSE
Nori At Night
DJ Khaled Headed To The Big Screen In Bad Boys 3

DJ Khaled is starting his year off winning! It is being reported that DJ Khaled has been cast in the new Bad Boys 3 film with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The question is will he be a “good guy” or one of the “bad guys”?

 

