MagicMonday Highlight – Incubator Without Walls

Nori at Night's #MagicMonday goes to the West Baltimore Program called Incubator Without Walls.

The Latino Economic Development Corporation will work with a cohort of at least ten local businesses for long-term growth and profitability.

The cohort of participating small businesses will be taken through a rigorous curriculum and individualized technical assistance plan that will challenge and strengthen their current business operations. They will also have access to financing which is something that small business owners struggle with.

If you are a small business owner, this program is for you. Do you know a business that should participate in this program? Because more businesses means a vibrant West Baltimore.

Businesses in 21223 or in West Baltimore email futurebaltimore21223@gmail.com or call us at 410-362-3000 for additional information on this or any of the other 9 programs being offered.

Future Baltimore is also hosting a breakfast on Wednesday, January 16th at 8am, use the contact information listed above to reserve your spot now.

