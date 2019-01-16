CLOSE
R. Kelly’s Ex-Manager Will Turn Himself In Over Terroristic Threats

James Mason will turn himself over to authorities on Wednesday (Jan. 16) after making threats against the family of Jocelyn Savage, one of Kelly's alleged "sex cult" victims.

R. Kelly is reportedly feeling pressure from the outside after the airing of the Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, and now some members of his team are also in the same boat. A former manager of the beleaguered R&B singer will turn himself to Georgia authorities after making terroristic threats towards the family of Jocelyn Savage, an alleged victim of Kelly’s so-called “sex cult.”

The Blast reports:

The Blast has learned James Mason will surrender to authorities Wednesday in Henry County, GA after a judge issued the warrant, citing “terroristic threats and acts.”

Mason is accused of threatening the family of Joycelyn Savage after her parents continued to question whether the relationship between their daughter and Kelly was consensual.

According to a police report, obtained by The Blast, Mason told Timothy Savage, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

Gerald Griggs, attorney for Timothy Savage, told us the family was contacted by the District Attorney this week and asked if they objected to Mason being given bail once he turns himself in tot he Henry County Jail.

The outlet adds that another manager is under investigation for alleged threats against the Savage family because of their involvement in the Lifetime docu-series.

R. Kelly’s Ex-Manager Will Turn Himself In Over Terroristic Threats was originally published on hiphopwired.com

