CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

FYI: This Is Why The Doll Of Serena Williams’ Daughter Has Over 90,000 Followers On Instagram

Qai Qai is leading the way.

Leave a comment
2016 US Open - Day 2

Source: Mike Hewitt / Getty

On Thursday, Serena Williams continued to own the tennis court when she defeated Alize Cornet at the Australian Open.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

However, Williams wasn’t the total star in that moment.

Recently, her spotlight has been getting snatched by her daughter’s superstar doll Qai Qai.

View this post on Instagram

we ready

A post shared by Qai Qai (@realqaiqai) on

 

Qai Qai belongs to one-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian, and she’s already poppin’ on Instagram with more than 90,000 followers.

Her account was started back in August 2018 and since then, Qai Qai has gone from being left on the hardwood floor…

 

To having front row seats to Serena’s matches.

View this post on Instagram

doll’s first major 💪🏾

A post shared by Qai Qai (@realqaiqai) on

 

It’s no wonder she was receiving major attention at the Australian Open.

Serena explained Qai Qai’s appeal in a press conference following a win, saying it was important for her daughter to have someone like Qai Qai. “I wanted her to have a Black doll,” she said. “Growing up, I didn’t have that many opportunities to have Black dolls.”

Serena married Alexis Ohanian, who is White, in November of 2017 and they welcomed Alexis Jr. on September 1, 2017. It seems Serena is already giving her kid diverse representation in a world that isn’t always welcoming to different skin colors.

“I definitely want to always teach her love and teach her just basic human,” Serena said. “Humans should always have love for each other, no matter what color they are.”

In another press conference, after her win Thursday, Serena was asked why she thinks so many people are into Qai Qai, and she responded, “I’m really into the doll. I love Qai Qai.” When asked why she loved the doll, Serena jokingly responded, “Because I personally see Qai Qai firsthand and the struggles that she goes through.”

She continued, “Qai Qai’s mom (Olympia), just forgets about her, so… It’s funny to see what Qai Qai goes through. It’s pretty cute.”

Well it seems thousands of people are here for the cuteness.

If you hop on Qai Qai’s IG page, you’ll find she’s traveling the world…

View this post on Instagram

finally left the hotel (floor) to explore the city

A post shared by Qai Qai (@realqaiqai) on

 

Doing camera work…

View this post on Instagram

anyone know how this thing works? 🎥

A post shared by Qai Qai (@realqaiqai) on

 

And entering the early stages of Beyhive fandom…

View this post on Instagram

sipping lemonade instead of tea today 🍋🍵

A post shared by Qai Qai (@realqaiqai) on

 

And every now and then, she still hasn’t forgotten where she’s come from…

View this post on Instagram

how those resolutions holding up?

A post shared by Qai Qai (@realqaiqai) on

 

If you see Qai Qai in the next Toy Story sequel, don’t be surprised.

FYI: This Is Why The Doll Of Serena Williams’ Daughter Has Over 90,000 Followers On Instagram was originally published on globalgrind.com

Serena Williams

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…

Multiple current and former employees of General Motors have sued the automaking giant over accusations of a racist workplace environment…
01.17.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…

  Our fearless leader, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame! Ms. Hughes will…
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…

Donald Trump held an event for the Clemson Tigers on Monday night, largely to celebrate the Tigers victory over the Alabama Crimson…
01.15.19
Let Radio One Know How We Can Assist…

For those who are affected by the government shutdown please submit your information. We will be delivering meals all next week…
01.12.19
Why I turned down my dream school for financial security
Questions Arise After AKA Sorority Is Hit With…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
01.11.19
Funeral Home Owner Faces Felonies After Decades-Old Human…

A Georgia funeral home owner was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after three sets of human remains were found in…
01.11.19
Driver Accused Of Hitting 2 Kids In Garage…

A driver accused of hitting two children in a garage, killing one and seriously injuring the other, has been arrested…
01.11.19
Sisters Charged With Stabbing Their Mother To Death…

Two sisters, ages 12 and 14 are now being charged for stabbing their mother to death.
01.11.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…

A White House official said on Monday that federal income tax refunds would go out, even though a large part…
01.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close