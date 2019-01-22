Raheem DeVaughn Weighs In On R. Kelly, Talks Humanitarian Efforts And More [EXCLUSIVE]

01.22.19
Raheem DeVaughn is officially in his second decade and he isn’t slowing down. He’s not only churning out new music, but is also turning his attention to humanitarian efforts. The Love King is also weighing in on the controversy surrounding his former labelmate, R.Kelly, and his own personal story of being abused as a child.

On R. Kelly

“I watched the doc. It’s like one degree separation for me. Being on that label, a lot of people knew, know what I mean? I’m very much that same machine in the studio, so I get it. It’s a lot of moving pieces to that. He ain’t the only one guilty. Me as a parent? There’s no way, no dollar you could give me, no check you could write me to violate my child. Male or female. Any parent that took money on behalf of their kids or settled out of court? You’re just as much a monster.”

Watch the full interview up top.

Raheem DeVaughn Weighs In On R. Kelly, Talks Humanitarian Efforts And More [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

