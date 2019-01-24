TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

82-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Car While Picking Up His Keys

Leave a comment

An 82-year-old man was fatally struck by a truck in Chicago while picking up his dropped keys.

ABC 7 reports that life long Chicagoan Robert Green was hit and killed Tuesday morning. The driver was cited with failure to reduce speed, failure to use caution with a pedestrian and not having a valid driver’s license.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Green was passionate about music and co-founded the Chatham Village Symphony Orchestra.

He is reportedly survived by a wife and three sons, one of whom is Julian Green, the spokesman for the Chicago Cubs.

“My family has been overwhelmed by all the support and outreach all over the city. We appreciate that. It sustains us. And we will try to pick up the pieces and send him off in a classical fashion that he would love,” Julian Green told ABC 7.

Celebrities From Chicago

17 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities From Chicago

Continue reading Celebrities From Chicago

Celebrities From Chicago

82-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Car While Picking Up His Keys was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Chicago

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…

Multiple current and former employees of General Motors have sued the automaking giant over accusations of a racist workplace environment…
01.17.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…

  Our fearless leader, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame! Ms. Hughes will…
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…

Donald Trump held an event for the Clemson Tigers on Monday night, largely to celebrate the Tigers victory over the Alabama Crimson…
01.15.19
Let Radio One Know How We Can Assist…

For those who are affected by the government shutdown please submit your information. We will be delivering meals all next week…
01.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close