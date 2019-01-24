Survivor Soul Stroll Special Offer: $15 Sign Up for Groups

CLOSE
Survivor Soul Stroll
2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Breast Cancer is a disease that affects the lives of thousands of families in the Baltimore area every year, especially in the African-American community. But here’s your chance to make a difference…

Join us (92Q, Magic 95.9, Praise 106.1, WOLB1010, Spirit 1400) at our third annual Survivor Soul Stroll to benefit breast cancer research and awareness. Walk in memory of a loved one, in support of a survivor or if you’re a survivor yourself.

Whatever your walk is, we recognize it, and invite you to take a stroll as a community in an easy 2.5 mile walk along Baltimore’s Canton Waterfront Park.

WHAT: Survivor Soul Stroll

WHEN:May 11, 2019

WHERE: Canton Waterfront Park

Special Offer: Groups of 5 or more can register for $15 per-person until March 15th.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2018 Photos
Survivor Soul Stroll 2018 Photos
44 photos

