Mary J. Blige Is An Agent of The Apocalypse In Latest Trailer To ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Netflix's upcoming superhero series looks like it's going to be it's next big time franchise...

The Umbrella Academy

Source: Netflix / Netflix

We’re not too far away from finally witnessing Mary J. Blige hand out fades to some superhuman cats in Netflix’s upcoming series The Umbrella Academy and while it’s first trailer was a cool introduction to the cast and villains, it’s second trailer will certainly heighten anticipation for the show’s premiere next month.

Based on the Dark Horse comic book series created by Gerald Way, the plot to The Umbrella Academy is certainly easy enough to follow for anyone not familiar with the story.

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

What the synopsis doesn’t tell you is that the Queen of Hip-Hop soul is one half of an assassin duo that are hellbent on keeping the apocalypse date on schedule, and if that means bodying a superhuman or two, so be it. Sounds Trumpian almost.

Check out the latest trailer to The Umbrella Academy below and let us know if you’ll be tuning it come February 15.

Mary J. Blige Is An Agent of The Apocalypse In Latest Trailer To ‘The Umbrella Academy’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

